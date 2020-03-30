ANDERSON — A drive along Broadway in North Anderson reveals the challenges city economic development officials face to rebuild a viable business corridor in that part of town.
Soon after Jackson Street becomes Broadway, drivers heading north encounter Frisch’s Big Boy, followed quickly by the Prairie Farms processing plant. Soon after, Shadyside Park drifts past. Then there are several blocks of residential housing. Before long, the landscape transforms into a series of fast food restaurants and empty car lots.
It’s a hodgepodge of property types that represent varying degrees of potential for would-be businesses. The challenges of revitalizing such an area are unique, officials say.
The lack of existing tax increment financing (TIF) funds for the area is a hindrance, leaving incentives like tax abatements and small business food and beverage grants as the city’s main tools for selling the neighborhood to prospective occupants.
Additionally, “the traffic counts are low enough that it’s a challenge for most commercial entities to consider a location there,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department.
“We had a lot of family-owned companies that had small businesses in that corridor,” said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Madison County Corporation for Economic Development. “There’s been a lot of retail shift toward Interstate 69 and Scatterfield Road, and a lot of those family-owned places went out of business.”
Winkler says city officials have seen interest mainly from warehousing, logistics and automotive companies in the past year. Those types of businesses, he said, would be a good fit for the area based on their ability to access state roads and Interstate 69.
The area has seen some progress with the announcement in August 2019 that Barnett Bates, an Illinois company owned by Forged Alliance Inc., would move its new business operations into the former Pay Less building at 2310 Broadway.
The company said it would invest more than $1 million to remodel the 34,500-square-foot building and purchase new equipment to be used to manufacture aluminum and steel grating and louver products for industrial and architectural use.
As for the task of persuading other businesses to follow the lead of Barnett Bates, Winkler says focused efforts to develop a labor force well-suited to meet the needs of prospective employers are a priority. But in the end, getting more traffic into the area will be what makes a difference.
“It is very much a ground game — day by day, contact by contact — in order to make that work,” he said. “Slowly but surely, we’re making progress in that regard. But it is a month-by-month, quarter-by-quarter effort to convince those folks that would be taking the financial risk that it is a worthwhile risk, and one that they can be profitable at.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.