ANDERSON — The pandemic provided an opportunity for both local hospitals to be strategic about brand new solutions to an age-old problem — the shortage of nurses.
According to Marsha Meckel, VP/Chief Nursing Executive for Community Hospital Anderson. Community Hospital Anderson became the first in Indiana to implement a virtual nursing program or Virtual, Innovative, Transformational nursing (VITAL).
Rather than replace the traditional bedside nurse, a virtual nurse handles the admission and discharge processes, freeing bedside nurses for other tasks.
Virtual nursing was implemented in 2022 between July 19 and Sept 20 in telemetry (cardiac), surgical and ortho/neuro/spine, according to a previous article.
Virtual nurses are experienced nurses and could mentor less experienced nurses, according to Meckel.
Despite a lot of turnover during the pandemic, Community Hospital Anderson is adequately staffed as of late, Meckel said.
Community Hospital Anderson has also partnered with Ivy Tech Community College and Anderson University for the purpose of creating a steady supply of trained nurses.
In a previous article, Lynn Schmidt, dean of Anderson University School of Nursing and Kinesiology said the number of freshmen dropped from 71 before COVID to 35 in spring of 2022, which she attributed to the difficulty of virtual learning.
Though not at pre-COVID numbers, the number of applicants has steadily increased. This academic year, AU has about 40 freshman, giving them 130 nursing students in total.
Though recently in the news, nursing shortages have always been with us, Meckel said.
Increasing the supply of nurses is important because so many RNs are close to retirement; the average age for an RN is over 50, according to Meckel.
Meckel quoted data predicting about 1 million vacancies nationwide by 2030.
Community Hospital is not the only one making gains. Ascension St. Vincent has partnered with Marian University for both the regular (in-person) and accelerated nursing programs, according to an article from WISHTV article. Ascension St. Vincent also provides clinical opportunities.
Clinicals — hands-on training in which nursing students apply their classroom learning to care for real patients — are required to become an RN. However, instructors have been scarce, according to Meckel.
Entities like Community Hospital Anderson were forced to adapt. As a result, they began offering a clinical program, which takes place on nights and weekends.
She said the idea was tried before with little success. However, it has since become a major hit.
Studying for an RN degree can come with many opportunities, some of which are financial.
More scholarship opportunities have become available. Seniors in their second semester, may be eligible for a $10,000 scholarship for tuition from Community Hospital Anderson, if they agree to work for Community Hospital Anderson for at least three years after graduation.
Six students of diverse backgrounds may be eligible for the HRSA Workforce Diversity Grant which includes a $2,000 scholarship and a $4,300 stipend for whatever they need.