Throughout the pandemic, nurses have been considered front-line heroes for fighting COVID-19 tirelessly. In 2021, hospitals and other health care facilities saw large turnover rates for nurses.
Some nurses left their hospitals to become travel nurses, a job with higher pay, while some left the profession altogether.
Some hospitals in Madison County experienced major staffing shortages.
Both Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson leaders said that they fared better than other hospitals in terms of the nurse shortage.
According to Margie Johnson, Ascension St. Vincent regional president, the shortage was, and still is, a challenge.
“It’s just not something that is going to end quickly but we figured it out,” she said.
Johnson said that, at the regional level, they were able to create staffing initiatives for nurses.
“Ascension had some great pay practices that they put in place to reward people for picking up extra (shifts) or staying longer and to recruit new people in,” Johnson said.
Beth Tharp, senior vice president and president of hospital services for Community Hospital Network, said there were times when the Anderson campus was short staffed, but not as bad as other hospitals she had heard about.
Community Hospital Anderson did have to use travel nurses to get through the shortage; however, they were travel nurses within the Community Network.
“They were pretty awesome nurses,” Tharp said.
Tharp said she is thankful for all of the Community Hospital Anderson employees who continued to work for the company.
The nursing shortage has also affected enrollment in college nursing classes.
Lynn Schmidt, dean of Anderson University’s nursing and kinesiology department, said the freshman nursing class at AU has shrunk since the start of the pandemic.
In the spring of 2020, the semester when classes went virtual, 71 freshmen were enrolled in a first-year nursing course. The following spring, that number declined to 64. This semester, spring 2022, there are just 35 freshmen.
“COVID and doing all that online learning at a private school had an impact,” Schmidt said.
While AU has seen a decline in new enrollment for the nursing program, it has not seen many upperclassmen switching their major from nursing.
“I’ve not seen students not want to do nursing because of COVID,” Schmidt said.
Since the pandemic started, Schmidt said, numerous prospective students have told her that they wanted to go into nursing after seeing the great need.
AU partners with both Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson to provide clinical experiences to nursing students. This allows for students to have a foot in the door with a local employer prior to graduation.