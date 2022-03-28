For the past few years, the opioid crisis and overdose deaths have been on the rise. In 2018, Madison County reported 33 overdose deaths; in 2021, there were 64.
In a previous interview with The Herald Bulletin, Ryan Troub, peer recovery coordinator for the county’s health department, said the rise is partially due to pressed pills.
Dealers may take one substance and mix it with the opioid fentanyl or another substance and then put it into a pill press to make it look like Oxycodone.
Of the 64 overdose deaths in 2021, 23 of them listed fentanyl in the cause of death. Of the 58 overdose deaths in 2020, 41 of them listed fentanyl.
In 2015, a program was introduced to the county to help combat the opioid crisis. The program, known as the harm reduction program, provided drug users a place to receive new syringes, as well as education materials.
However, in June 2020, the Madison County syringe exchange service’s approval expired, causing the service to be put on hold.
“Because of COVID, it just took a while to get back on the commissioners’ schedule and get them to make that (approval) decision,” said Julie Foltz, director of infectious disease services at Aspire Indiana Health in Anderson.
Although the syringe exchange was stagnant, Aspire was still able to provide free Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, and other services through the program.
The harm reduction program provides a safe space for people who use drugs to come in and ask questions, receive support and learn about treatment options.
On March 2, 2021, the Madison County commissioners voted to extend the service for an additional two years.
“It was the very next day we reopened as a fully operating syringe services program,” Foltz said.
Foltz noted that during the time when the syringe exchange was not offered, fewer people were using the harm reduction program.
“It was just really slow. I just think people were not comfortable coming in because they knew the syringe program wasn’t approved,” she said.
Since the program was renewed, the program has seen an uptick in visitors.
In 2021, the harm reduction program served 261 different people, with 162 of them attending regularly. Of these people, 34% of them indicated they were involved in a substance use treatment program or had tapered their drug use.
The program relies on the specific people to provide Aspire with updates on treatment, as the program is anonymous.
During 2021, Aspire also distributed 1,132 doses of Narcan to participants of the program. This number does not include the doses Aspire gave out via its NaloxBox. Aspire has three NaloxBoxes, located outside the Anderson, Carmel and Elwood Aspire locations, where people can receive free Narcan at any time of day.