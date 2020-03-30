ANDERSON — Over the past five years, the Anderson Economic Development Department has received 844 leads from potential investors.
During that time Anderson has attracted companies from numerous foreign countries, including several from Japan and Italy.
One of the advantages for the economic development departments in Anderson and Madison County is specialist Ayako Girt, who worked for the Japan/American Society of Kentucky and is fluent in Japanese. Girt serves as a translator when needed.
“A lot of the companies have people who are fluent in English, particularly on technical matters,” she said.
Girt is the point person when Anderson is dealing with Japanese companies and regularly communicates by email in Japanese.
“We were really lucky to find her, and the only reason was that she was dating a state trooper who lives in Anderson,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department.
GTI was the first major Japanese manufacturing company to site a plant in Anderson.
“That put us on the map with Japanese companies,” Girt said. “That was exciting because it put us on the map for any industrial development.”
When Girt started with the city’s Economic Development Department she hoped to attract a Japanese company to Anderson within 10 years. Six years into her tenure, GTI located in Anderson.
“The leads come in various forms,” Winkler said. “Some come through brokers, some from the state of Indiana, some from regional connections and direct contact. Our rate of success is higher through the direct contacts.”
Winkler said some of the leads that have come from the state are very important. The city has been able to win some of those investments.
“Usually we call them,” he said of the direct contacts. “We’ve been out in the industry and someone will mention that another company is considering an expansion. That opens the door for us from someone in the industry. Otherwise, it’s difficult to get past the gatekeeper.”
Girt said there is always competition and the broker, company or site selection consultant doesn’t always provide local officials with details.
“We don’t know who they are or what industry they are, just know they are in manufacturing,” she explained. “A lead may be that a manufacturing company is looking for a certain number of acres or a particular building. Sometimes there is no template for what they want to develop.”
Winkler said a company will disclose information over the course of time through a broker. Often, local officials don’t know the name of the company. Many of the projects are given a code name.
When city officials make trips to Japan it is helpful that Girt understands the logistics and culture, according to Winkler.
“The trips are planned down to take advantage of all the available time,” he said. “Train travel is significant because that’s how you travel in Japan.”
Girt picks hotels closest to train stations to make travel as easy as possible.
She said personal relationships are important with many companies and in Japan every meeting is considered formal. There is a protocol when exchanging business cards, she said.
As part of her job responsibilities, Girt calculates what tax abatements will cost the city and save the company.
“The toughest part of my job is so much of what we do we can’t discuss because everything has to be kept confidential,” she said. “Companies want to keep possible expansion confidential because they are in competition with other companies.
“By the nature of the job, we don’t win all the time,” Girt noted. “Ninety-nine percent of the time we don’t win; we can’t win them all.”
Winkler said almost all leads are taken seriously, but in some cases, he knows the city can’t be competitive.
“Many companies want a building a certain size,” he explained. “We started building spec buildings, but we have a project signed before the building is done.”
He said companies are most interested in infrastructure, electrical capacity and costs, permit requirements and incentives. But the most critical factor, Winkler said, is workforce availability.
Winkler makes incentive recommendations to Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. based on number of jobs, diversity of the industry, payroll, investment and timing.
