ALEXANDRIA — Though restaurants have been some of the businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shannon Talmage’s Small Bites Bistro may be a success because of it rather than in spite of it.
“What this has really done is given me time to acclimate myself to running a full-fledged restaurant,” she said. “When this came about, I really was able to slow down.”
Small Bites Bistro is one of about five businesses that have opened in Alexandria during the pandemic over the past year.
Talmage, 44, started feeding Alexandria and its visitors by serving fair food and then with a catering operation she started in 2018. On Feb. 18, 2020, just weeks before the pandemic shut down all but essential businesses, Talmage opened Small Bites Bistro at 409 W. Washington St. The building she is buying from her parents used to be a lumber yard.
Since then, she said, the restaurant has been closed maybe a week or two at a time when there were pandemic surges.
“Things were going really, really well and then this hit,” she said. “Business went down a little bit and then it went to all carryout for the most part. The dining in has really gone up over the past couple of weeks.”
The restaurant normally seats only 24, which could have been a real problem as the amount allowed during the pandemic was reduced to 13 so patrons could socially distance to avoid spreading the virus. In addition, the bistro serves mostly a lunch crowd that prefers to carry out and eat at the workplace, Talmage said.
“It was really never an issue. People just went to carryout,” she said. “People were just not dining in. It just sort of worked itself out.”
The carryout strategy and the help she has received from her family rather than a wait staff for whom she would have had to be concerned about lost wages and benefits, actually helped the business through the pandemic, Talmage said.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “I’ve noticed that the older crowd doesn’t take the mask part quite as seriously.”
The menu features daily specials and lunchtime staples, such as grilled or breaded tenderloin, burgers and BLTs. The restaurant features a Fry Fest, featuring fair favorites such as mini elephant ears, fried pickles and mini corndogs, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the second and last Fridays of the month.
Restaurant traffic hasn’t quite reached pre-pandemic levels, but it’s getting close, Talmage said. Catering remains a little slow because of postponed weddings, businesses meetings that continue to be taken on Zoom rather than at the office and scaled-down graduation celebrations, she said.
In spite of the challenges, Talmage said, she would do it all over again.
Ashley Olibas, executive director of the Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce, said owners always face uncertainties when they open a new business. Challenges may not be as dramatic as a pandemic, but a variety of factors can determine success, she said.
One of the factors that likely led to Small Bites Bistro’s ability to weather the pandemic is the loyalty of family and friends in a small community like Alexandria, Olibas said.
“Alexandria has a really good backbone as far as people and holding them up. They also support buying local,” she said.
Large malls also may have become a thing of the past, giving way to more mom-and-pop shops, Olibas said.
Alan Moore, economic director for the city of Alexandria, said he believes business owners like Talmage who set up shop during the pandemic were well prepared, with planning taking place well before their shops became a reality. And not a single restaurant in Alexandria closed permanently during the pandemic, he added.
“It says a lot about the people who have opened businesses during a pandemic,” he said. “I think those that have done well took COVID seriously.”
