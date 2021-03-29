ANDERSON — Telehealth was nothing new when Madison County shut down last March to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic, but it suddenly took center stage as a way to protect health care providers and patients from exposure to the virus.
“A big advantage of telehealth is it decreases exposure,” said Dr. Tony McHerron, a pediatrician with Community Physician Network. “Given the current pandemic, most people understand the benefit of not having to physically interact with medical staff and/or other patients. This greatly reduces their risk of contracting unwanted illnesses.”
Other advantages include convenience, saving time, fewer cancellations for providers and it removes a barrier to care for people who don’t have reliable transportation, McHerron said.
“There have always been barriers to care for people because of limitations on transportation,” said Dr. Charles Purdy, Ascension St. Vincent regional medical director for Anderson. “I’m finding that even as we start to come out of the pandemic and we’re seeing more and more patients in the office, there’s still a significant number of patients who have gotten comfortable with the virtual format and want to continue because of convenience, because of limitations they may have from their health regarding transportation.”
Telehealth limitations include not being able to examine the patient and also not everyone has access to smart devices and a reliable internet connection.
“There are things about it that aren’t as good, aren’t as thorough as seeing somebody in person,” Purdy said. “But I’ve really been pleasantly surprised to see how much care we can actually provide through the virtual interface and how much you can tell from talking to the patient and having that video link to see how they’re doing and get an assessment of the acuity of the condition.”
Both doctors see telehealth playing an important role in health care going forward.
“The biggest role I see telehealth serving in the future is for behavioral health services such as anxiety, depression and ADHD follow-up appointments,” McHerron said. “My reasoning is because these appointments rely heavily on subjective information gathering that steers the treatment course and not so much on the physical examination.”
Purdy believes that adaptation to the pandemic may have accelerated the technological progress of the health care industry.
“I think we’ve entered into a new phase of health care, that none of us would have anticipated, or even seen coming,” Purdy said. “I think that over time we would have gotten here, but by no means would we have gone at the pace that we’ve gone over the last year.”
