ANDERSON — Over the past year, employees at Anderson Community Schools have asked for and, at times, succeeded in winning improvements in pay and working conditions.
ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said the district’s officials appreciate all of its workers, from teachers to support personnel, including custodial and technology staff.
“While it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a small town to educate children. ACS is a small town made up of the most dedicated and hardworking folks I know,” he said. “Compensation for all our employees is a hot topic in this day and age. They all deserve more than we can ever give them, but as administrators, we work hard to secure all the funding available, to provide them with the wages they deserve.”
The Anderson Federation of Teachers, spearheaded by President G. Randall Harrison and teachers within the district, hosted several events to highlight the need for better pay from the state.
About 300 ACS teachers participated in the Red for Ed rally for Organization Day on Nov. 19 at the Indiana Statehouse. Teachers also gathered for smaller demonstrations in May at Anderson High School.
“Our teachers carry the burden of being on the front lines of education, doing their jobs with tremendous professionalism, while facing the issues and traumas our students lives,” Cronk said.
Though the teachers have yet to secure the compensation they believe they deserve, they were able to advance the goal of developing a district employee handbook.
The ACS board and administration were under no obligation to have a handbook after the Indiana Legislature removed legal requirement for collective bargaining of working conditions in 2011. But district officials worked with the union to codify issues, such as the handling of disruptive students and duty-free lunch and prep periods.
Though paraeducators are not members of or officially represented by the AFT, with the union’s help they were able to secure some small advances, including a one-time tiered stipend between $500 and $1,000, depending on years of service.
One class of staff that approached the ACS board but has not yet seen movement on their request is the Navy Junior ROTC’s non-certified instructors from Anderson High School, who are not part of a collective bargaining unit. Though they often would be eligible for the state’s pension program in other school districts, ACS has declined to contribute 3% to the state’s pension plan on their behalf.
Here are some other highlights of the past year for Anderson Community Schools:
• Band Day: The Anderson Marching Highlanders came in first for a record seventh time at the Band Day competition at the Indiana State Fair.
• Intermediate school: ACS completed a major project in the capital improvements program approved by voters in a 2018 referendum with the opening in August of Anderson Intermediate School for fifth- and six-graders.
• Freshman Academy: In an effort to give ninth-graders a strong start at Anderson High School, ACS developed the Freshman Academy.
