PENDLETON — After Pendleton suffered heavy damage from a tornado last May, the downtown area has bounced back with pride.
As part of a Main Street Revitalization Program, nearly $700,000 in grant money was invested into the downtown area last year, according to Pendleton Planning Director Rachel Christenson.
“We had five building facades rehabilitated,” Christenson said. “We also have way-finding signage that’s going up in the next couple months. We have new street signs that have been set up, and we remodeled the front of Pendleton Town Hall and the town hall meeting room.”
Main Street Pendleton began working on the Main Street Revitalization Project grant requirements in 2013, which first required persuading the town council to pass a slum and blight ordinance, according to Jack Wilson, Main Street executive director.
“There’s been a significant facelift to the town with the Main Street grant,” Wilson said.
The downtown revitalization plan, developed by Main Street in 2015, involved talking to building owners on 12 properties and prioritizing which buildings would maximize impact on the downtown area.
“Five buildings involved in the Main Street program were specifically façade renovations — no more than 10 feet inside the façade were eligible for grant funds,” Wilson said. “It took buildings more back to the original look. It was a matter of restoring what was a very worn-down façade.”
The project wrapped up in spring 2019 just in time for the tornado. Fortunately, Wilson said, the recently renovated buildings didn’t suffer much damage, but other buildings did and were restored with funding through insurance payouts.
“One good thing that came out of that was the opportunity to enhance the structure or condition of some of those buildings,” Wilson said. “Funding primarily came from insurance companies for restorations and repairs.”
Wilson said that a significant amount of longer-term repair work was done as a result of the tornado.
“You just see a much fresher look and, in some cases, pretty stark difference in terms of appearance,” Wilson said. “You see a lot more sky these days because we lost so many trees.”
Although Pendleton has made a comeback from tornado damage, Wilson expressed concern about how the coronavirus pandemic would affect the local economy, particularly with the closure of bars and restaurants.
“We’re concerned for those members who live week to week on the traffic that they get, and if they’re closed for a month or two it’s going to be pretty tough to keep the doors open,” Wilson said. “I’m going to be interested to see what the federal government comes up with in terms of a lifeline.”
Few other developments occurred in downtowns in the south portion of Madison County over the past year.
• Downtown Lapel has seen one business close and another reopen — Smokey’s Concession Stand — in the same location a few months later.
• Ingalls has had little development in the downtown area but has seen development in the area toward Fishers, according to Ingalls Town Council Clerk/Treasurer Kip Golden.
