PENDLETON — Two of Pendleton Heights High School’s three show choirs, Pendletones and Emerald Suites, have earned a place at the 2020 FAME Show Choir National Finals.
Before the coronavirus crisis, the national finals were scheduled to take place April 25 at the Mansion Theatre in Branson, Missouri.
The choirs qualified for the invitational by placing during February at a regional competition at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Senior Jaden Precup, 18, said she considers the invitation an “awesome opportunity” for herself and fellow performers, and she thinks they have what it takes to come out on top.
“So far, the season has been doing really, really well,” Precup said. “Honestly, our director pushes us really hard to do well. She works really, really hard to make sure we have everything we need.”
The choirs’ success is one of many experienced this year by schools and districts in southern Madison County.
Pendleton Heights choral director Erin Strouse said she worked with the creative team of choreographers Eric Hayes and Marah Cover and arranger Garrett Breeze to develop the programs.
“We feel the arts, especially, are a place where kids can come to be who they want to be. We really like that about the arts, so we really wanted to tell that story,” she said.
Dressed as tigers and in safari gear, The Pendletones co-ed varsity show choir would perform “Jungle,” featuring “High Adventure” from “Aladdin the Musical”; “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns and Roses mashed with “Born to be Wild” by Steppenwolf; a jazz version of “Bare Necessities” from “The Jungle Book;” an a capella performance of “The Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”; “Two Worlds” from “Tarzan: The Musical”; and “Beautiful Creatures” from “Rio 2.”
The girls’ varsity show choir, Emerald Suites, would perform a piece titled “Together,” the story of three girls, two of whom are bathed in colored light to make them different from the others until they all come together under one color.
“It’s basically following their story to say that it’s OK to be different and stand out,” Strouse said.
“Together” features “Black and White” by Todrick Hall; “Perfect World” by Allen Stone; the ballad “Heat My Song” from the musical “Songs for a New World;” “What Dreams Are Made Of” from the “Lizzie McGuire Movie;” and “Shake” by Mercy Me mashed up with “Reach for the Stars” by S Club 7.
“This particular show took only about an hour to design once we decided the theme. It’s not usually like that,” Strouse said.
Whitney Richwine, president of the booster club and mother of junior Lilli Burkhardt, said she and other parents were working hard to raise the estimated $15,000 it would take for the students to compete. That includes travel, food and lodging, as well as entry fees.
“For some of them, this is their fourth year in choir, and they worked really hard to get to this point. We don’t want to make it this far and not see them go,” she said. “I just know my child was super excited. A national show choir competition is kind of a big deal.”
