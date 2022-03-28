PENDLETON — The business scene in Pendleton has been lowkey over the past year as the town emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and prepares for a population growth of about one-third over the next few years.
And that’s the way Town Manager Scott Reske likes it. He said it’s important to manage the anticipated residential growth, which is likely to bring with it some business growth, especially along I-69.
“We don’t need to put any steroids on the growth. We know it’s going to happen,” he said. “We’re trying not to do anything to accelerate the growth.”
The town already is preparing for businesses to attract travelers along I-69. But one particular concern, Reske said, is that the downtown area businesses have time to position themselves to attract residents and travelers. To that end, officials hope to draw in tourists attracted by Falls Park and the town’s unique architectural charm, he said.
“We hope there are going to be restaurants. I think there will be quite a market for that,” he said. “The more there is, the better it is for the restaurants that are already here.”
Reske said he also hopes to see more businesses that cater to the needs of residents he expects to be working increasingly from home and no longer will pass by the places they frequent on their way to and from work.
“We want to incentivize the market for the historic buildings so they are occupied by people who have a good business model and are able to preserve them”
One major loss faced by the town is the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ decision to close its local branch over Reske’s strenuous objection. He presented to BMV officials statistics regarding the anticipated growth of the town, projections that were dismissed when the decision was announced a few weeks later.