PENDLETON – About this time last year, the Pendletones and Emerald Suites show choirs earned a spot in the 2020 FAME Show Choir National Finals, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to travel to Branson, Missouri, to compete.
But that missed opportunity may have inspired success this school year as the show choirs, which also include New Edition, have won six of seven loosely organized area competitions.
“I’m very happy because of all the obstacles put in front of us,” said PHHS sophomore Colin Haggan, a member of the Pendletones. “Last year when the season got shortened, it really fueled us this year because now we know not to take it for granted.”
The pandemic outlook is better but not yet ready for prime time as the vaccines are in the early stages of being rolled out, so Pendleton Heights is one of several Indiana schools that have helped make their own opportunity by competing individually against neighboring schools. Unlike previous years in which they would have spent an entire day at competition and been able to see their competitors, the show choirs performed by school, wearing masks.
“We still are able to go out and do our best and have confidence,” Colin, 16, said. “We do absolutely our best every time we rehearse, every time we perform, so that we are satisfied with the results, and so far, we have been satisfied with the results.”
The Pendleton show choirs’ winning combination is a tribute program made up of a medley of disco, rhythm and blues and musical theater performances.
“We picked all of our favorites from past years and combined them into a mega show,” said PHHS show choir director Erin Sprouse.
The students perform primarily for the love of being onstage, she said.
“This year, it’s just kind of for bragging rights. There’s no end goal,” she said. “I think the kids are really wanting to perform and enjoying the performance so they are putting their all into it.”
Colin’s mother, Shara Haggan, said the students, who have excelled at choreography, visuals and dance, didn’t even know whether they were going to have a competitive season.
“These kids have done a really good job during a really hard season,” she said.
