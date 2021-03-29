PENDLETON — The development and construction of four housing subdivisions that are expected to raise Pendleton’s population from 4,500 to 6,000 within the next three years remained on track in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the town of Pendleton said.
But Town Manager Scott Reske said even as those projects moved forward, a moratorium was placed on any new development as administrators and the Town Council update the Unified Development Ordinance. That process is expected to be complete sometime this year.
“It makes no sense to change the rules midstream,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense that they start under one set of rules and finish up under another set.”
The ordinance is being updated to deal with a variety of issues including long-anticipated population growth as the northern reaches of Indianapolis and its suburbs push northward along Interstate 69.
“The priority is nothing happens if it harms the historic nature of downtown,” Reske said. “Pendleton would be 40,000 people if we developed all the land within the boundaries right now. We’re planning for 40,000 while still at 4,500.”
The subdivisions under construction include 240 homes at Carrick Glen by D.R. Horton, near County Road 600 South and Pendleton Avenue; 56 upscale homes at The Falls by Silverthorne, off Old Indiana 132 near County Road 435 West; and 42 single-family attached homes at Pendle Pointe, near I-69 and the 222 exit. Huntzinger Farms also is working on adding 405 homes to the 100 there now.
Pendleton Planning Director Rachel Christenson thought it might be expected that the COVID-19 pandemic might have slowed down construction, only the review of the ordinance has affected the schedule, but not by much.
“We did a lot of the work before the pandemic hit,” she said. “I feel like things have been moving along, and it has really surprised me.”
Christenson said much of the reason for updating the ordinance is intended to maintain the town’s character while attracting new residents and businesses.
“I think that’s one of the reasons people are so attracted to Pendleton,” she said. “I think I see people moving out of cities that are congested, and they see Pendleton as a little less congested.”
