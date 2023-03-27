ANDERSON — Fentanyl, a potent painkiller, can be a source of pain for many.
Madison County has a problem, a fentanyl problem with nearly 76 overdoses and 47 fentanyl-related deaths, according Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for Madison County Health Department.
Madison County EMS reported 16 overdoses (VERIFY) in Anderson alone, during the week of Valentine’s Day, all of which were fentanyl related, according to Jason Howard, executive director for Turning Point Madison County, an organization dedicated to helping folks with mental health and addiction issues.
At least two calls were from pharmacies in Anderson and took place on the same day.
Fentanyl overdoses often leave victims unresponsive, Howard said. Authorities found a man in a similar condition during the week of Feb. 14, near 19th St. and Central Ave.
“Here’s this guy that was completely unresponsive, we found needles around him. People aren’t discriminating, they’re doing this in public, they’re doing this everywhere now,” he said.
“We picked him off the corner. Well, as soon as the ambulance got there and took him to the ER, he ran.”
A former EMT with more than two decades of experience, Howard explained the difference between medical fentanyl and street fentanyl.
Unlike medical fentanyl, street fentanyl can be mixed with drugs like meth and heroin to increase its potency and by default, lethality.
Fentanyl is reported to be 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
After their first high, users spend time trying to match it for the duration of their addiction, according to Howard.
Drugs like fentanyl, Howard said, are often used to dull pain, whether physical or psychological, something he knows from experience.
His time on the ambulance and an undiagnosed mental illness left him feeling trapped and traumatized. As a result, Howard tried something he’d seen take pain away firsthand — fentanyl.
Things came to a head when Howard confessed to stealing fentanyl from his then employer as well as his mental health struggles.
Howard said that his employers reassured him they’d help him recover.
In July 2018, Howard was arrested for stealing fentanyl from emergency vehicles in five counties, including Hancock, Hamilton, and Johnson Counties.
Howard served 180 days on house arrest, after being found guilty of theft in Hamilton County, according to a Fox 59 article.
For some in Madison County, drug court has taken on a more rehabilitative approach through something called problem solving court.
Problem solving court is a program that focuses on dealing with the root cause of problems such as substance use disorder and domestic violence.
This involves getting the person into a halfway house for about a year, requiring they attend programs, work a full-time job, and so on, according to Ryan Troub, peer recovery coordinator for MCHD and graduate of problem solving court.
Troub decided to collaborate with local corrections officials in hopes of creating a program with similar activities to problem solving court.
The goal is to help those who do not qualify. No official plans have been announced as of Feb. 22.
Madison County contains many organizations and programs for those with substance abuse disorder, including Turning Point Madison County, Papa’s House, FROG Recovery, Celebrate Recovery, House of Shifra, and Man4Man Ministries.