ANDERSON — The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt by Madison County’s post-secondary institutions, especially Anderson University, which has the additional challenge of being a residential campus.
But with the arrival of vaccines, the leaders at AU, Ivy Tech Community College and Purdue Polytechnic Institute-Anderson foresee the possibility of returning to something resembling a normal college experience in the fall.
“We have been fortunate to be able to continue providing outstanding Christian education by dedicated faculty and staff demonstrating innovation, creativity and resilience, utilizing a “Hyflex” model of in person and virtual instruction,” said AU President John S. Pistole. “We strive to be distinctive, compelling and relevant, whatever the circumstances, all through God’s grace and provision.”
In spite of the pandemic, however, AU officials have been able to advance some of their initiatives. For instance, the school recently was awarded $1 million Lilly Endowment and $250,000 Avis Foundation grants to help establish what Pistole said is a cutting-edge Center for Security Studies and Cyber Defense.
Mia Johnson, chancellor at Anderson’s Ivy Tech campus, said this past year has magnified the everyday barriers and the struggles of many of the school’s students. She said it’s difficult for students to give 100% to education when they are worried about housing, their jobs, food and their children’s educations.
“While some students have been able to manage these competing needs, unfortunately others have not,” she said. “We have seen record numbers of students requesting emergency assistance in different forms.”
In response, Johnson said, Ivy Tech has increased its wrap-around services to meet students’ basic needs so they can stay on track for earning their degrees.
“This past year has taught us to practice more grace and mercy,” she said.
Johnson said she looks forward to seeing students return to campus in the coming year, but Ivy Tech will continue to offer ‘learn anywhere” courses for students who do not yet feel comfortable around larger numbers of people.
“We will keep our additional student support services in place permanently,” she said. “We want to be sure that any student wanting to attend college and earn their degree is able to so at Ivy Tech Community College.”
Corey A. Sharp, director at Purdue Polytechnic, said he was impressed by the students and employees for committing to the Protect Purdue Pledge. However, he said, even if the county manages to remain primarily at blue status, he foresees maintaining some COVID-19 precautions into the fall.
Even amid the pandemic, however, Purdue Polytechnic continues to plan ways to meet the students’ education needs and the employment market’s demands, Sharp said. That includes establishing mechanical engineering technology and robotics engineering technology for the 2021-22 school year.
“These are high demand degrees and we look forward to growth of these programs,” he said.
