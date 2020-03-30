ELWOOD — A program in northern Madison County uses horses to help kids.
“Horses have the ability to see what is going on inside a child, their feelings,” said Christy Falink, a licensed clinical social worker and founder of the nonprofit Hoofprints to Hope.
“They reflect back or mirror what they see in the child, and often the child doesn’t even know they’ve got that going on inside them, so it’s very insightful.”
Falink and her family moved to the county in 2014 and have four horses on their 13 acres about a mile east of Indiana 37 on Madison County Road 700 North.
Hoofprints to Hope, a nonprofit, helps children ages 5 to 18. The organization serves kids three days a week and closes down over the winter.
“We see kids that have all different kinds of issues — anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol abuse, school problems, family problems, ADHD, Asperger’s and autism,” Falink said.
Children are evaluated on their first visit, after which a treatment plan is created.
While some kids ride horses as part of their treatment, the program is for the most part non-riding, focusing on activities with the horses like maneuvering them into a box or getting a horse to jump over an obstacle.
“That obstacle represents something in their life, so there is a lot of metaphors. ... Activities are largely based on those metaphors so that they can relate back whatever they do with the horse to their lives,” Falink said.
“It’s research based, and so it’s not recreational, or like horseback riding, or teaching about horses, it’s actually a therapy modality that has proven to be effective with several different populations.”
Horses are highly empathetic animals, according to Falink.
“They can not only see that there is something going on with the child, but they can actually put themselves in their shoes,” Falink said. “Part of the reason they have that ability is because they are originally herd animals.”
A local mother said Hoofprints to Hope helped her daughter cope with anxiety and low self-esteem and overcome trauma. She asked that her name not be used in this article, in order to protect her daughter’s identity.
“We went out to the ranch, and she instantly bonded with the horses,” the mother said. “She is a different kid today. She’s able to succeed in school, and with friends she’s doing just phenomenal.
“It’s just been such a blessing to our family, and I couldn’t rave more about the program.”
You can contact Hoofprints to Hope through its Facebook page or through the Indiana Health Group in Carmel, where Falink works in private practice.
“I actually set kids up through my practice there (Indiana Health Group) to come here and do equine therapy, and that’s actually paid for through insurance, which most equine therapy programs are not,” Falink said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.