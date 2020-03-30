PENDLETON — The sight of toppled and shredded trees after the EF-2 tornado that ravaged Pendleton on Memorial Day 2019 struck a blow to the psyche of the community.
Aaron Burris, Pendleton’s park director, said 90% of the trees near the front of Falls Park were damaged by the tornado.
He described the destruction as “utter chaos.”
After the removal of downed limbs and trees, members of the community began to offer ideas to preserve some of the remaining tree bases.
Ana Blake is credited with the idea of turning the stump of a century-old maple tree at Falls Park into the whimsical Little Free Library.
She described her idea as a “Dr. Seuss thing” — an appropriate description for the miniature two-story with a dipped roof and crooked stacked chimney.
Blake posted the idea on social media, and it wasn’t long before it was brought to the attention of Coco Bill, president of the Friends of the Library.
Bill said donations of materials and craftsmanship had taken the project “beyond our dreams.”
She said the creation of the Little Free Library is one of many examples of how the community banded together after the tornado.
Denise McKee, with Pendleton Falls Park and a member of the Friends of Falls Park, said the collaborative project is an exciting one for the community.
“This new landmark will not only provide free books to children as they visit the park playground, but will serve as a reminder of togetherness and resilience for years to come,” she said.
Adding to the momentum, the Pendleton Urban Forestry Committee announced on Feb. 4 that it had been awarded $20,000 in federal funds from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry to update tree inventory and launch tree planting projects in 2020.
The grant will be matched with $10,000 from the South Madison Community Foundation and $10,000 from the Town Parks Department for a total of $40,000.
The tree inventory update will be helpful in determining where to plant trees in areas hardest hit by the tornado and in assessing water problems springing from old-growth trees damaged by the tornado, according to minutes from the committee meetings.
