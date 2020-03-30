ANDERSON — County residents joined together in 2019 to make their voices heard in government circles.
Residents in northern Madison County on both sides of the issue responded to the plans for construction of a solar energy facility.
The opponents and proponents of the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center, proposed by Invenergy at a cost of $110 million to generate 120 megawatts of electricity, packed meetings for months of county government.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals approved the project with revised setbacks from non-participating residential property owners.
Madison County Council voted to deny the requested tax abatement for the project, which would have saved Invenergy about $4 million over 10 years.
Opponents have filed two lawsuits pertaining to the project. A hearing is set for April 16 in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
Controversy was raised by opponents concerning the membership of the county Board of Zoning Appeals.
The opponents contend that Beth Vansickle should not have been allowed to vote because she wasn’t a property owner in Madison County. She was replaced on the BZA before a second vote took place.
Mary Jane Baker, president of the BZA, recused herself from the first vote but voted the second time the project was approved.
DRUG REHAB FACILITY
After months of delay and following three hours of presentations by opponents and supporters of a drug treatment recovery center in Anderson, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception for the facility.
Aspire Health Indiana and Progress House planned to open a 100-bed facility for men on the former Mockingbird Hill site. Some local residents opposed the project, citing concerns about safety and a possible decline in property values.
Aspire Health Indiana and Progress House announced that no sex offenders or violent offenders would use the facility, there would be 50 security cameras and a curfew would be established for the facility’s clients.
The opponents have filed an appeal in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 seeking to have the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals ruling set aside and returned for further consideration.
SMELTING PLANT
Residents in Pendleton and Lapel successfully blocked a proposed smelting operation proposed by Newco Metals along Indiana 13, just north of Interstate 69.
The Ingalls Board of Zoning Appeals last October denied the request of Newco Metals for a special use for the expansion project.
The smelting operation project includes an estimated $15 million investment and the creation of 26 jobs.
PARK PLANS
Anderson residents raised concerns about the city renewing a $3 million bond, with the funds intended for improvements at Athletic and Mays parks.
Both the Anderson Park Board and Anderson City Council approved the renewal of the bond after residents voiced concerns about the lack of a plan for the improvement of the two parks.
The city scheduled a public hearing for March to get input from residents on the planned improvements.
