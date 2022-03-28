ANDERSON — On a recent Sunday, more than 1,000 people – many of them wide-eyed children – spent an afternoon at the Paramount Theatre enjoying Dinosaur World, a live interactive show that allowed young fans of the prehistoric creatures to learn more about them.
As he watched the program, Randy Hammel couldn’t help but smile as he thought back over the last year.
Like many other nonprofits and entertainment venues, the Paramount Theatre endured a host of uncertainties throughout 2021. From the cautious optimism of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning to ebb to renewed concerns as the omicron variant emerged late in the year, the Paramount remained open – albeit with a variety of restrictions in place.
“When COVID hit, we were going into one of the busiest spring seasons we would have ever had,” said Hammel, who’s in his eighth year as the theater’s executive director. “We took some shots. While we were down…we didn’t disregard any health issues. We spoke with Stephenie (Mellinger) at the health (department). We stayed in touch constantly, and she had every confidence we were doing what we were supposed to do. We followed all the guidelines.”
As operations at the theater slowly began to ramp back up, officials oversaw the completion of several remodeling projects, including new flooring on the stage, a new curtain and other improvements.
“We were blessed with people who came to us and gave us funding because they knew we were down,” Hammel said. “They gave us funding to do improvements while we were down, and so we’ve had some great things happen there.
“They kept us afloat,” he added, “and we are optimistic about the future.”
The in-person return of signature events like the Festival of Trees and Dancing Like the Stars, he said, has not only buoyed enthusiasm among the county’s arts patrons, but it has provided the theater with a springboard to reinvigorate important relationships with sponsors that help keep the doors open.
“One reward we have – we’re here every day, almost, and weekends, and nights, and where it pays off is when we open those doors and people come in, they’re excited to be here,” Hammel said. “The arts community has always struggled, and (the pandemic) is just a continuation of the struggle. Did we get some new advocates? Hopefully. But the dependables and the advocates that were there are still here, and that’s good.”