ANDERSON — As the COVID-19 pandemic evolved through the delta and omicron variants, schools serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities were compelled to continue offering virtual in addition to online classes.
After sitting out much of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, Anderson Community Schools made the commitment to return and remain in-person in February 2021. Most other districts already had developed plans and policies that would keep them mostly in-person.
Of ACS’s 6,329 students, 397 remain virtual
“Most of my time has been spent in defining and implementing strategies to recover from the academic loss caused by the virus, as well as managing the ongoing safety procedures related to viral suppression,” ACS superintendent Joe Cronk said. “We have made good progress in dealing with learning loss, as well as extending community partnerships.”
ACS spokesman Brad Meadows said the district was able to adapt nimbly to the demands of the pandemic.
“We have become much more proficient with using technology. Teachers, with help from our technology and other educational support staff, have been able to quickly adapt to meet the instructional needs of our students.”
Like many districts, ACS assigned teachers to teach remotely exclusively so no one would have to give both in-person and virtual instruction, minimizing problems, Meadows said. And like many districts, ACS has offered summer and other enrichment programs to deal with learning loss.
The biggest challenge, he said, has been administering state-mandated testing.
Though some students continue their education at home, ACS and some other districts make extracurricular clubs and sports available to them.
Because of the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus over the summer, defending champions the Anderson High School Marching Highlanders, made the difficult decision to forfeit at the 74th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. The Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School Marching Panthers also dropped out after Elwood Community Schools Superintendent Joe Brown notified parents.
Several area schools and districts also faced an unusually high amount of controversy, mostly surrounding pandemic-related issues, such as masking, distancing and quarantining.
South Madison Community Schools superintendent Mark Hall said of the district’s 4,415 students, about 300, or 7%, have remained virtual.
The district already had a virtual program at the high school level prior to the pandemic but added elementary and middle school programs.
“During that time, we have learned a lot about successfully delivering virtual education,” Hall said. “At the secondary level we paid stipends the first year when the virtual program had a much higher number of students than it did the second year.”
Hall admitted South Madison has had to play catch up because of COVID slide caused by the change in instruction as students remained at home.
“Along with all other schools, we saw a decline in our ILEARN scores in both English/Language Arts and Math,” he said. “We have made some very intentional efforts during this school year to try to cover the material that may have been missed. Our students will take the ILEARN assessment in May. We are looking forward to seeing if those efforts prove to be successful.”
Jake Wiese, director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment at Shenandoah School Corp., said his district has tackled some of the problems with additional hires.
“At the elementary level, we have hired an additional teacher to work with K, 1, and 2 grade students to address reading deficiencies. We have also hired additional staff to address SEL (social and emotional learning), as it has been a difficult time for many students.”
Alexandria superintendent Melissa Brisco said the number of virtual students has declined from 50 in the fall to about 25 in the spring semester. That’s because district officials believe students learn better in person and encourage families to send their children to school.
Madison-Grant United School Corp. superintendent Scott Deetz said contact tracing has been disruptive to the continuity of education in some instances.
“While contact tracing may be necessary from a health standpoint, from an academic standpoint, it prevented students from attending school on consecutive days and prevented teachers from taking classrooms deep into the curriculum since 25% of their class was in quarantine.”
In addition, Deetz said, one of the challenges with virtual instruction is in the relationships teachers and other staff normally develop with students, relationships that help them identify possible external problems.
“Administrators and the guidance department spend more time attempting to connect to virtual students, as they are not able to stop by a locker or classroom to connect with a student.”