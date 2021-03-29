MARKLEVILLE — Just off Indiana 38, east of Pendleton, is the town of Markleville. The small but quaint town is home to around 500 residents and few businesses. Despite its small size, Markleville is a homey area with unique character.
“It is located within easy driving distance of Anderson, Pendleton and New Castle, as well as I-69 and the greater Indianapolis area. We like to think that our prime location, hardworking residents, and bucolic rural setting make our town one of central Indiana’s ‘hidden gems,’” said Markleville’s Clerk-treasurer Mark Evans.
Before the pandemic hit, this hidden gem of a town put on events that would bring the community together, like the annual jamboree and other social events.
“The town of Markleville is as close to the town of Mayberry from ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’” said local Matt Filbrun. “A great town that time forgot. The best thing was the annual ice cream social that they don’t have anymore because of COVID-19.”
COVID-19 affected every aspect of life in Markleville, but due to its small size, those in local government and public service were able to keep things up and running.
“Town meetings were canceled for a few months, and then were set up with online access when meetings began again. There was no annual Jamboree and there were a few other local events that had to be canceled,” Evans said. “First responders were prepared to manage daily activity, while there is little activity in the community itself to see any major changes, besides the community respecting, for the most part, avoiding large gatherings.”
The restriction on large gatherings meant the town had to cancel the annual jamboree in 2020, a usual staple in Markleville’s social calendar. The jamboree is one of, if not the biggest, event in Markleville. The multi-day program usually includes booths, live entertainment and children’s activities. It brings in crowds from surrounding areas and plays host to reunions for former residents.
“The jamboree is a great time for former residents like me to see old friends, some of whom I haven’t seen in years and years,” said former Markleville resident Stephen Denney. “There are events like live entertainment, tractor pulls, etc., but the best thing for me is the people.”
One of Markleville’s three churches, Markleville North Christian Church, remained as open as possible throughout the pandemic, providing safe spaces for members of the community to socialize. The church also provided emergency resources for people in need and continued to run its monthly food pantry.
“Markleville is a friendly community where families can raise their children, feel safe, and make lifelong friends,” said Pastor John Hackney.
Community leaders weren’t going to allow the pandemic to change that.
“The pandemic has created a lot of opportunities for deep-rooted relationships to thrive,” said Amy Roseberry, a member of the town’s park board. “Many people who had the ability to get out and about have volunteered themselves to help assist shut-ins to have supplies. This has always been visible within our community, but this outreach has grown.”
As far as the town’s plans for upcoming summer events, nothing has been decided yet.
“As we are a small town, plans are extremely flexible and usually put into place a couple of months prior to the event itself,” Roseberry said. “It is our hope that in 2021 we will be able to have a safe and pleasant experience for all who are able to attend the events.”
