ALEXANDRIA — The past year has brought one Madison County community closer to racial reconciliation.
Last summer, the Anderson-based group, It’s Up There, made not one, but two stops through Alexandria as it tried to bring racial awareness and unity to communities throughout the county. And the organization’s leaders and city officials say the message may have stuck.
“Growing up, we heard that Alexandria was a racist town. That’s what brought us there,” said Terrell Brown, one of It’s Up There’s organizers. Indeed, Alexandria had a history as a sundown town, a place where Black people were told they had to be gone by dusk or face bodily or mortal injury.
It’s Up There rose early in the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Breonna Taylor who was killed while sleeping during a police raid in her Lousiville, Kentucky, home. Though their deaths are among many such high-profile incidents, they sparked protests around the nation, including Madison County.
“We were too quiet when the George Floyd things went on, so we wanted to stir up the communities,” Brown said. “We just figured we would hit those high-profile areas. We wanted to gain attention of the people in those cities.”
Alexandria’s first racial justice march in August drew not only those seeking racial reconciliation but counterprotesters, who had heard the controversial group Black Lives Matter was coming to town. It’s Up There is not affiliated with BLM.
“We didn’t care if there was just five of us out there at the time,” Brown said. “We didn’t go there to pick a fight. We went there to make noise. Alexandria just blew up off of Facebook.”
The reaction of Alexandria residents was mixed. Some were horrified at the attention and the implication that the town was white supremacist while others were disappointed to learn that their community was more racist than they thought.
“People were hitting us up on social media and said, ‘Hey, this is not how our city is,’ ” Brown said.
Working with city officials, including Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad and Police Chief Terry Richwine, It’s Up There planned a second racial justice march for Alexandria in September.
“I felt we had a lot more support the second time,” Brown said.
He and Naselroad said they believe the marches have made a lasting impact on the community.
“I still interact on Facebook with folks from Alexandria that I met,” Brown said. “I am sure the people that was rocking with us are still rocking with us to this day. I think we got an understanding with some folks down there with the difference between me and them and also how we’re the same.”
Naselroad, however, said it will take more than a couple of marches to change the hearts and minds of some people.
“People that are racists, I don’t know that you can change that, and I think every city and town has people that are racists,” he said.
Still, having the marches was a good start, Naselroad said.
“I think the second (march) worked out really well. Some people came together and had discussions and went way better than expected,” he said.
