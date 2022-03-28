ANDERSON — Although several energy companies are considering constructing solar farms in Madison County, everything is in a holding pattern.
Earlier this year the Madison County commissioners extended a moratorium on solar energy projects of 50 acres or more through the end of the year or until a new solar ordinance is adopted.
During the past year at least three energy companies have been considering solar projects near Markleville, north of Elwood and along the Delaware County border to the east of Alexandria.
No formal applications have been submitted.
Currently only the Lone Oak solar farm in northern Madison County has been approved since it was OK’d by county officials before the moratorium went into effect.
Invenergy plans to construct a $110 million project that will produce 120 megawatts of electricity.
Invenergy put the project on hold in 2019 when the Madison County Council voted 4-3 against a tax abatement.
Since then, three of the council members who voted against the abatement are no longer serving.
The four district seats on the council are up for election this year with Fred Reese and Jerry Alexander, who both voted for the tax abatement, seeking reelection.
The county Board of Zoning Appeals set a Dec. 31, 2023, deadline for construction to begin.
Katya Samoteskul with Invenergy said the company is hoping the County Council will approve a tax abatement before the deadline.
Invenergy still has options on the property for the placement of the solar panels.
Brad Newman, director of the Madison County Planning Department, has been working on a new solar ordinance, but consideration by the County Planning Commission and county commissioners has been delayed.
Newman has been on sick leave from his position for several months.
John Richwine, president of the county commissioners, said it’s uncertain if Newman will return to work.
Interim Planning Director Rachel Christenson said a new solar ordinance should not be adopted until either Newman returns or a new permanent director is named.
The draft ordinance contains a property value guarantee, limits commercial solar farms to 20% of the prime agricultural land in the county and limits what zone classification a project would be permitted.
Large-scale solar energy projects will be permitted in areas zoned for industrial use.
The ordinance requires a 200-foot setback from adjacent property lines and requires any developer to conduct at least one community informational meeting.
The Planning Commission is planning to conduct three informational meetings on the proposed solar ordinance. The commission is also required to conduct a public hearing before voting on the ordinance.
The Madison County commissioners have to approve any proposed ordinance and can require the Planning Commission to adopt changes.