ALEXANDRIA — Even as municipalities around Madison county canceled festivals, concerts and other events over the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some communities in the northern reaches of the county decided the show must go on.
Frankton, for instance, didn’t skip a beat when it hosted its annual Heritage Days event in the fall. National, state and local health departments deemed outdoor events like this relatively safe as long as people masked up and practiced social distancing.
“It’s not easy to go ahead and have things like that, but I think it’s important for the emotional well-being of the people,” said Frankton Town Council President Vickie Hart.
The town also hosted its popular weekly farmers market, which is poised to reopen again this summer.
“Once we started it, people were anxious to get out. They were careful, had their masks on,” Hart said.
But the town made a different decision later in the year by canceling its annual Christmas celebration.
“There were too many problems with the logistics. We couldn’t space the trees the way we needed to,” Hart said.
But with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines, Frankton quickly has been bringing back popular events, including the tenderloin dinners at The Factory, the Souper Bowl fundraising event to fight hunger and the Boy Scouts chili supper.
In Alexandria, the decision was made to open the pool at Beulah Park. The Alex Theatre also reopened under new ownership, becoming the county’s only public movie venue.
In Elwood, the pandemic caused the cancellation of the annual Memorial Day parade, though there was a scaled-down remembrance ceremony. The annual Elwood Glass Festival, Duck Creek Community Players community theater performance and the annual Magic of Christmas in Elwood, which typically takes place Thanksgiving weekend, also were canceled.
“While canceling these events was difficult and caused a financial hardship on many, I strongly believe by making those decisions, lives were saved,” said Elwood Mayor Todd Jones
However, like other municipalities encouraged by the arrival of vaccines, Elwood is ready to come back to life. For instance, a Home, Health and Garden Show, with its food, musical performance by local talent, and prescription drug drop is scheduled for 9 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, around the fountain at the Elwood Municipal Building.
The city’s Main Street organization also is filling up its calendar of events, including A Night in the Alley event on June 12, monthly Acoustic Music in the Alley events and A Taste of Elwood on Aug. 28.
“We are looking forward to breathing life back into these events in 2021,” Jones said.
