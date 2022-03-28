In January 2021, three senior living facilities in Madison County received a one-star rating, the lowest rating given, by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. They were Countryside Manor Health & Living in Anderson, Lindberg Crossing Senior Living in Anderson and Rawlins House Health & Living Community in Pendleton.
These ratings are determined by three things: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. According to the CMS website, nursing homes that receive a five-star rating are considered to have above average quality care while facilities with a one-star rating are considered to have below average quality care. The rating system was created to help families and caregivers find a nursing home right for their loved one and help them curate questions to ask the facilities.
As of Feb. 23, 2022, both Rawlins House and Lindberg Crossing have upped their ratings, earning a four-star and two-star rating respectively. Countryside Manor remained at a one-star rating.
Additionally, Beaumont Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Anderson received a one-star rating as of Feb. 23.
SWEET GALILEE OPENS
In January, a new assisted-living apartment complex for seniors, Sweet Galilee at The Wigwam, opened at 1315 John St. in Anderson.
Seniors whose income is at or below 60% of the Area Medium Income are eligible to live there. Residents are provided with three meals a day in the dining hall.
The four-story building features 45 studio apartments and 85 one-bedroom apartments; all units have a kitchenette. Each floor has its own large lobby with a full kitchen.
The $23.5 million complex has its own in-house theater, library, fitness center, barber shop and hair salon.
Licensed practical nurses or certified medical assistants work around the clock in case of emergency.
Sweet Galilee accepts Medicare payments and housing vouchers from the Anderson Housing Authority.
The complex is located next door to the Jane Pauley Community Health Center at the Wigwam and both buildings are owned by BWI.
In a previous Herald Bulletin article, Bridget Currier of Gardant Management Solutions said that Jane Pauley has been a great help to Sweet Galilee.
Jane Pauley CEO Marc Hackett was able to tour the facility and commended their work.
“I know they’re going to be very busy because there’s so much need in the community,” Hackett said.