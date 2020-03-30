ANDERSON – Anyone in the vicinity of Anderson Speedway on a summer Saturday night has heard evidence that the 73-year-old racetrack continues to be a hub of activity, drawing patrons from across the country and pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.
The drone of engines that fills the air around the iconic track at 25th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard reminds owner Rick Dawson of the facility’s unique place in the community.
“Not only do we help the economy, but I think we also help the morale of the community,” Dawson said. “When you come out to the racetrack on a Saturday night, it’s kind of like everything else is left behind. ... Everybody for those two or three hours is focused on racing and can forget their troubles.”
Dawson and his staff are hoping for a full schedule of races this year. Unless preempted by coronavirus concerns, racing will begin in early April with opening night in four ThunderCar divisions. The highlight of the season, Dawson said, is the 72nd running of the Little 500, which is scheduled for May 23.
“It’s hard not to put the Little 500 on top of the list,” Dawson said. “It’s turned into such a huge event, and it involves not only the racetrack but the whole community. We’ve already taken (ticket) orders from Australia again and England and all over the world.”
Dawson estimates that more than 100,000 people visit the speedway each year, and he said fans will notice several enhancements and added amenities this season.
“We got a head start last year on the new LED lighting throughout the whole facility, not just on the track, but in all of our buildings,” he said. “We’ve started a bleacher project, as well. We’ve got new bleachers up in Turn 3. My goal is to get those all the way around the track in the next couple years.”
Another noticeable change in 2020 will be the speedway’s transition to a smoke-free facility. Dawson said current plans are to impose smoking bans in the main stands as well as inside all of the buildings on the property.
“That’ll be a big enhancement,” Dawson said. “For those that do smoke, we will have areas that they can still do that. It just won’t be in the stands this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.