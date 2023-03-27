ANDERSON — There is a growing demand for public housing in Madison County with extensive waiting lists for families.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority (AHA), said the agency is planning to meet the future needs of the community.
The AHA is the only entity that administers public housing in the county because the city of Anderson is the entitlement city.
Townsend said AHA has 117 public housing units and the city of Elwood has 50 housing vouchers.
“We have three waiting lists,” she explained. “There are 600 families awaiting Section 8 housing, 300 on the waiting list for public housing.”
Townsend said the not for profit arm of the agency, Anderson Housing Inc., provides affordable housing and tax credits and is currently fully occupied.
The agency is in the process of rehabilitating the former Lincolnshire Apartments which will be operated through Anderson Housing Inc.
Townsend said as a result of increased material costs and supply chain issues, the cost has climbed to $4.1 million from $2.4 million.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission is providing $770,000 toward the project, using tax increment financing dollars to pay off a bond.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
It now has 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine studio apartments.
AHA is also planning to rehabilitate the Westvale Manor apartments this year.
Originally, Westvale Manor was known as Allen Chapel Terrace Estates, which was closed in 1977. The Housing Authority purchased the property in 1981 and spent $1.3 million on renovations, opening Westvale Manor in November 1984.
The complex has 60 apartments.
Work will start this year and take 24 months. The cost for the rehabilitation has not been determined.
“We’re still considering other options,” Townsend said.
AHA is working with BWI, which is planning a third apartment complex near the former site of Anderson High School.
The plan is to construct an L-shaped building with 20 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom apartments at a cost of $12.9 million.
BWI opened the 44-unit Fieldhouse Apartments at a cost of $12.2 million in 2019 and the 130-unit Sweet Galilee $23.5 million complex in 2022.
She said the agency is still hoping to be a major player when the issues surrounding the Bingham Square apartments are resolved.
“We have talked to some potential investors,” Townsend said. “They need us to make it work.”
In 2021 Property Resource Associates, owner of Bingham Square, informed the agency it would no longer accept public housing vouchers after failing an inspection.
There are approximately 129 apartments available at the complex.
Another potential for public housing is if the Delaware Court apartments are rehabilitated and reopened in the near future, she said.
Townsend said the repositioning strategy will let local public housing agencies either demolish or sell existing properties.
“We can sell those properties to current tenants or AHI and would provide tenant protection vouchers so no families will have to move,” she said.
Townsend said the agency works with 300 local landlords to provide public housing through the Section 8 voucher project.
“We would like to see more projects come on line,” she said. “We still have a housing shortage and need to plan for the future.”