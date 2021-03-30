ANDERSON — The Anderson Speedway took a hit over 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing most spectator sporting events to be put on indefinite hold.
The Little 500, which usually takes place on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, ran on Labor Day weekend last year in front of a sold-out crowd, although the Speedway was operating at half capacity in accordance with the restrictions in place at the time.
Despite the financial hit of the COVID restrictions, speedway owner Rick Dawson called the Little 500 an absolute success.
“We had to adapt to the situation,” Dawson said. “We just had to rearrange what we were doing and adapt to smaller crowds.”
Opening in the middle of June of last year, Dawson said, caused the speedway to lose the months of April and May.
Once open, the speedway started allowing crowds of 25% capacity before moving up to 50%.
“The biggest thing was not knowing,” Dawson said. “We got mixed signals from the state and the feds. No one really knew. We worked with (Health Department Administrator) Stephanie Grimes here in the county. We were able to open up and have fun.”
Dawson said practice for the 2021 season begins in March, and the speedway is scheduled to begin the racing season right on time in April this year.
“We plan on having a full season this year,“ Dawson said.
Dawson is looking forward to a stronger season in 2021, adding that some lessons of the pandemic may be helpful even after the threat of COVID-19 passes.
“The things we learned in the pandemic will come in handy in the future,” Dawson said. “We learned how to streamline some of our processes.”
On the same day of the 2020 Little 500, the fifth annual Anderson On Tap festival took place at Dickmann Town Center. Last year’s festival was also pushed back due to COVID-19. The event, managed by Indiana On Tap, is usually scheduled for June.
Justin Knepp, founder and managing partner of Indiana On Tap, called the Anderson festival a huge success in spite of the circumstances.
“We worked closely with the Madison County Health Department,” Knepp said. “We submitted a safety plan. What we’re most proud of is that there were no confirmed cases traced back to the event.”
Knepp credits spacing and having the entire event outdoors with keeping the event safe for everyone involved, although this meant fewer vendors and being unable to use the inside of the Paramount Theatre.
“It was a sunny day with nice wind,” Knepp said. “Attendance was fantastic. Everyone had a wonderful time.”
A few procedures were innovated last year that will continue to be used for the foreseeable future, Knepp said, such as the touchless pour.
“No one touched or handled an attendee’s cup other than himself or herself,” Knepp said. “People set their cups down, the beer was put into a pitcher and then poured into a cup.”
Tickets are available for the sixth annual Anderson On Tap, scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at andersonontap.com.
“We’re still going to have COVID safety protocols,” he said. “It’s not going to hurt in any capacity to continue to have a lot of hand sanitizer.”
Matt Rust, who was then executive director of the Anderson/Madison County Visitors Bureau, attended last year’s event to greet the out-of-town guests and direct them to other attractions to enjoy during their time in Madison County.
Rust recently stepped down from his position with the visitors’ bureau, leaving Mark Thacker and board member Cheryl Shank to continue the bureau’s mission as interim executive co-directors. Thacker has since been named as full time executive director.
“This year, of course, has been unlike any other year for us,” Shank said.
Shank said that as the first hints of spring can be felt in the air, the bureau is working on a collaborative marketing piece to promote wedding industries, such as venues, caterers, hotels and photographers.
“We’re looking at pulling all of our wedding venues together because weddings bring people to our town,” she said. “Brides aren’t necessarily going to stay in their hometown and get married at the local church. That’s just not the nature of the beast anymore.”
Thacker added that another piece of that marketing would be to get word out to visitors on what is here to see and do in Madison County.
“If you’re in town for an event, what can you do before the event?” Thacker said.
Thacker and Shank said their focus is continuing to promote Madison County and to set a clear path for an incoming executive director.
“Now that the weather’s breaking, we’ll be out and about in the county, getting to know our businesses and organizations and see what we can do,” Shank said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.