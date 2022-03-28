ANDERSON — Supply chain issues affecting the delivery of furniture is the latest delay in the opening of the Anderson Transit Center.
The first delay for the $8.5 million facility was an archaeology study of the site at 13th and Jackson streets that pushed back the start of construction to June 2020. Completion was expected in 2021.
The three-story facility, with retail or office space on the upper two floors, has been completed for several months, awaiting the furniture.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the furniture has been delivered and the transit center should be operational in early spring.
Architect Mike Montgomery said the interior work is complete and work has started on commissioning the internal systems as part of the Gold Certification through the LEED designation.
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.
The City of Anderson Transportation System terminal is on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 13th to 14th streets has been reduced to two lanes with the previous right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street is closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
The project is estimated to cost $8.5 million. The city received a $6.3 million grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the project.
The transit center includes ground-source geothermal technology, a highly efficient renewable energy technology for heating and cooling.
Solar panels have been installed on the building to help lower the cost of electricity.