ANDERSON — It might be too soon to declare Anderson High School boys basketball all the way back, but the program certainly is headed in the right direction.
Under first-year coach Donnie Bowling, the Indians completed an 11-11 season that ended with the program’s first appearance in the sectional final in 12 years. It represented the most wins for the Tribe since 2017-18 and the first non-losing season since 2012-13.
And Bowling was able to accomplish it despite unexpectedly losing three key players before the start of his inaugural season.
Anderson was 2-22 during a chaotic 2019-20 season and had just one senior starter this year – James Glazebrooks – and three senior reserves – Curtis Lewis, Marcus Armstrong and Jaylen Murphy.
“I told the seniors they left a foundation for our sophomores and our juniors and for our program,” Bowling said after the sectional. “Who would have thought we were going to be in the sectional championship after losing 70% of our scoring (from last season)? All these guys who played this year weren’t the guys last year.”
Junior Tyrelle Wills led the Indians with 15 points per game, and sophomore Ja’Quan Ingram averaged 10.5. Sophomore Ahmere Carson transferred in at midseason and averaged 9.5 points in 10 games.
Junior Kedric Anderson averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, and sophomore Jaylen Murphy averaged 8 points and a team-high 3.4 boards.
That should set a solid foundation next season.
Despite COVID-19 challenges, the Tribe showed marked improvement during this season. A 1-4 start culminated with a 56-54 loss against Liberty Christian in the first round of the Madison County tournament.
But the Indians bounced back to win six of their next eight games, including a four-game winning streak against North Central Conference opponents from Jan. 19-Feb. 6.
That helped set the table for the postseason run.
Anderson opened sectional play with a 46-32 victory against rival Muncie Central on March 2. Wills led the way with 17 points, and Ingram added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Bowling appreciated the fact the win put the Tribe’s season total in double digits.
“I don’t want to jinx myself, but one of our goals was to win 10 games,” he told THB Sports after the victory. “We wanted to win Madison County, and we didn’t get that. And we wanted to win the NCC, and we didn’t get that. We won 10 games, and hopefully we can go on from there. For the program and for me, this is a big win.”
It didn’t take long to earn one even bigger.
In a classic sectional semifinal contest on March 5, the Indians outlasted rival Pendleton Heights 58-54 in overtime.
It gave Anderson a two-game sweep in the rivalry, including a 59-56 home victory on Feb. 13 that was originally scheduled as the season opener before being delayed several times.
After Jamison Dunham tied the game with a 3-pointer at the end of regulation, Ingram scored a pair of traditional three-point plays to give the Tribe the lead in the extra period. Wills again led the way with 19 points, and Ingram added 17 points and eight rebounds. Kedric Anderson finished with 13 points and five boards.
“It feels good because there’s been a lot of adversity with this program, and no matter what we’re going to be 11-11 (at worst),” Bowling said in the aftermath.
The worst-case scenario appeared to be playing out in the final when Mount Vernon built a 19-point lead with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. But the Indians fought back to twice tie the score in the final period before falling 69-65 at Richmond’s Tiernan Center.
Carson had a nine-point individual run in the final quarter and finished with 17 points. Ingram led the way with 18 points with seven rebounds, Wills had 12 points and three assists and Kedric Anderson finished with 10 points.
There was heartbreak after the loss but also optimism for the future. Afterward, Bowling described the qualities that allowed his team to rally, but he might as well have been speaking about the season as a whole.
“It’s something about their character,” Bowling said. “They’re just people who want to win, but they just have good character. They didn’t give up because that’s the time you start bickering with each other and arguing with each other. But they stay calm and composed.”
