ANDERSON — A line of reasoning says that large luxury purchases are a barometer of an area’s overall economic health.
Judging from that criteria, local auto retailers enjoyed a slightly better than expected year in 2019. Low interest rates combined with creative financing options helped more customers into bigger vehicles with more luxury features, a trend that was very pronounced at Autoworld of Anderson, according to owner Mary Jamerson.
“Once they realized that small and midsize SUVs have a lot of luxury features, and because the availability of financing was good and interest rates were low, and our manufacturers were providing good incentives, people are far more open to that today,” Jamerson said. “So we’ve seen growth in those areas.”
Last year, Autoworld’s overall sales were up 2% compared to 2018. In fact, Jamerson said, 76% of the vehicles sold at Autoworld, which includes Buick and GMC brands, were trucks and SUVs.
“We’re used to seeing cars being over 50% (of sales),” Jamerson said. “In 2019, they were just over 20%.”
The numbers were somewhat more tempered at other dealerships, due in part, some officials said, to final numbers not quite measuring up to early-year expectations.
“You usually see a lot of tax dollars hitting the economy (early in the year),” said Mike Bullard, general manager of Ed Martin Nissan of Anderson. “But the tax season has been elongated so much that sometimes folks are getting that money right about spring break time.”
Bullard said his dealership, operating in a former General Motors stronghold, faces the additional challenge of selling foreign brands to a customer base that has long been accustomed to the Big Three brands.
“From the Nissan side, we’re kind of a unique brand in Madison County,” Bullard said. “For us, the Rogue has been a best-selling SUV, and the Altima has been a strong performer.
“With Anderson being somewhat economically depressed, we tend to do more (sales of) Sentras, more Verses — those small, gas-saving vehicles. The Anderson market, that GM establishment has been here for generations.”
Dealers also sought more and better relationships with banks and credit unions, which paid dividends in the form of more choices in payment plans. That, along with consistently low interest rates throughout the year, was a key reason more customers seem to be considering mid-size SUVs and light trucks, which in some cases have car-like features and similar or even better gas mileage performances than cars.
If anything held local auto sales back from having a truly banner year, Jamerson said, it was the six-week General Motors strike, which hampered factory production.
As more potential customers turn to the internet to educate themselves on available inventory, compare brands and pricing and determine more precisely what they can afford, dealers say enhancing and fine-tuning their online offerings will be critical.
“We’re looking to increase our digital presence so we can increase our market share,” Jamerson said. “Those online tools are vital so that there’s more transparency in the (car buying) process. We want to make it easier and less confusing for them.”
