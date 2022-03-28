ANDERSON — As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, recalls how different the pandemic was in 2021 compared to the previous year.
She noted that since expectations surrounding COVID-19, including mask mandates and social distancing, were already in place, the pandemic was easier to navigate.
In January 2021, the Health Department began receiving its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
On the days that the clinic was open for eight hours, the staff would vaccinate about 750 people. When the clinic was only open half days, about 350 would come to get vaccinated.
However, by April vaccinations began to fall off and fewer people were coming in for them.
Also in April, the Health Department got its new mobile unit, which was used to travel within the county to administer vaccinations.
The mobile unit traveled to Elwood every Tuesday, vaccinating about 250 people each time. The mobile unit has since stopped going to Elwood every week, as the need has dropped off.
Mellinger noted that the mobile unit has been to nearly every ZIP code in Madison County since April 2021.
Mellinger said the spring and summer of 2021 felt very similar to what we are experiencing now with COVID-19.
“Not as many cases, hospitalizations were down (and) feeling like there was some relief.”
She recalled feeling like the county had gotten through the worst of COVID-19.
However, headed into the fall of 2021, the Delta variant caused an uptick in cases throughout the nation.
“October, November (and) December were the worst (months) since it started in 2019,” Mellinger said.
She remembers being confused about how things got bad again after cases had been so low just months before.
She also felt that by the end of the year, things would begin to let up, however, a new variant, Omicron, came along. Omicron, while less severe, is highly transmissible.
“Even though it was not as severe, it was just (that) the cases were off the chart.”
Headed into the third year of the pandemic, Mellinger said we are headed into an endemic phase, as opposed to a pandemic phase.
“I think we can expect to live with it as we do influenza,” she said.
Mellinger invites the residents of Madison County to feel empowered in their health, through vaccinations, hand washing and social distancing, instead of focusing on community prevention.
“That’s what we can look forward to in 2022. Shifting from an overall community focus to a self-empowered, individual prevention.”
Mellinger noted that for the time being, she does not feel that another surge is coming.
However, she does recommend that people keep hand washing and social distancing, as there are other illnesses circulating, such as the common cold and flu.