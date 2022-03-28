LAPEL – Work is expected to be completed this year on a $4.7 million upgrade to the town of Lapel’s water system.
The project includes installing 10,550 linear feet of water main, completing well improvements and improving water treatment and storage.
The project was estimated to cost $4.7 million. The bids came in under the estimate at a total cost of $4,173,663.
Thieneman Construction was awarded a contract of $1,992,000 for improvement work on the well and water treatment and storage facilities.
Atlas Excavating was awarded a $2,181,663 contract for improvements to the water distribution system.
Robert Bellucci, project manager for Commonwealth Engineers, said work on the upgrade is expected to start this summer.
“This is a significant undertaking,” Bellucci said. “There are four key areas to the project.”
The upgrade is expected to meet future needs of the community for 20 years.
He explained the work includes cleaning the two existing wells, replacing the pump at the Fourth Street well and other equipment upgrades.
“There will also be a study to identify future sites for other wells,” Bellucci said.
The plan includes upgrades at the water treatment plant for the current filtration system and controls.
Bellucci said a new mixing system to improve water quality will be undertaken for the 200,000-gallon elevated storage tank and the 200,000-gallon ground storage facility.
He said four priority areas have been identified to improve the distribution system that includes old and undersized pipes.
“We will replace all of the old pipes with 8-inch pipes,” Bellucci said. “That will improve water quality and water pressure.”
Lapel received a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The town provided $66,000 in required matching funds.
The town borrowed the remainder of the necessary funding from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund and existing reserves.
By refinancing two existing bonds, Lapel reduced the water rate increase for improvements to the water system.
Chad Blake, president of the Lapel Town Council, said the projected water rate increase earlier this year was 43%.
He said that because of refinancing the two bonds, the council approved a rate increase of 27%, or an estimated $4 per month for residential customers.
The rate for the first 2,000 gallons is increasing by $2.51 to $11.71 per month; the next 4,000 gallons will increase by $2.28 to $10.63 per month.