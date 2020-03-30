ANDERSON — Troubled by a lack of civic engagement, Dominic Wills founded the Westside Concerned Citizens Coalition.
Born and raised in Anderson, Wills, 43, started the group at the end of 2018 when Second Circle Acquisition requested the city change the zoning of a 1-acre tract at the corner of 10th and Madison Avenue from residential to business.
The developer was purchasing the Mays Park parking lot with the idea that it would become Anderson’s fourth Dollar General store.
There are now six Dollar Generals in Anderson, including stores along 38th and 53rd streets, Raible and Columbus avenues, Scatterfield Road and Broadway.
The ordinance passed its first reading in November but was tabled in December and voted down in January following public opposition to the plan.
“I feel like starting that group was part of the success of not having a Dollar General on the west side of town right there at Mays Park,” Wills said.
The public got its first look this month at a $2 million renovation plan for Mays Park. The plan includes updating current amenities and adding a splash pad.
“This is the most densely populated area in Anderson so ... I would like to see that (Mays Park) be an attraction,” Wills explained.
After the success at Mays Park, Wills hopes to encourage more civic engagement and believes citizens speaking up with a unified voice can influence decisions in local government.
“After every meeting ... they always turn to the audience and say, ‘Does anybody in the crowd have anything to say?’ and usually ... there is nobody from the community in the crowd,” he noted.
Wills is seeking involvement from everyone in Anderson, regardless of what side of town they represent or their party affiliation.
“I want to deal with what’s right and wrong, first and foremost,” he said. “You can be a Democrat; you can be Republican. Is what you’re saying right or wrong? That’s how I want to deal with the situation.”
He credits his brother, Ray Walker, for inspiring him to get involved. Walker works with youth in the community and is a former director at the Wilson Boys & Girls Club.
“I just really follow in his footsteps, just trying to be involved in the community and make a change,” Wills said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.