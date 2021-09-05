KABUL, Afghanistan — At least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan have been unable to leave the country for days, officials said Sunday. Conflicting accounts emerged about why the flights weren’t able to take off as pressure ramps up on the United States to help those flee who were left behind.
An Afghan official at the airport in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif said the would-be passengers were Afghans, many of whom did not have passports or visas, and thus were unable to leave the country. He said they had left the airport while the situation was sorted out.
The top Republican on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, told “Fox News Sunday” that the group included American citizens and Afghan interpreters. They were being kept on six planes, he said, but the Taliban were not letting them take off, effectively holding them hostage. He did not say where that information came from. It was not immediately possible to reconcile the accounts.
The final days of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan were marked by a harrowing airlift at Kabul’s airport to evacuate tens of thousands of people — Americans and their allies — who feared what the future would hold. When the last troops pulled out Aug. 30, though, many were left behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.