Western storm
shuts highways
COLFAX, Calif. — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.
Authorities near Reno, Nevada, said three people were injured in a 20-car pileup on Interstate 395, where drivers described limited visibility Sunday.
Further west, a 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was shut until at least Monday from Colfax, California, through the Lake Tahoe region to the Nevada state line. And more snow’s on the way.
U.S. reimburses for COVID funerals
WASHINGTON — Families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 can apply for reimbursement from the federal government for up to $9,000 to cover the cost of funeral expenses.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent nearly $1.5 billion on funeral reimbursements since Jan. 20, 2020, the date of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. As of Dec. 6, 226,000 people have received money.
Aid staff missing in Myanmar
BANGKOK — Two members of the international humanitarian group Save the Children were missing Saturday after Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and burned the bodies, according to a witness and other reports.
Purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, near where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
The accounts couldn't be independently verified. Photos showed charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles.
Putin may eye
Ukraine-tied options
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet republics and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
A recent Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Western fears of a possible invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Putin earlier this month that Russia will face severe consequences if it attacks Ukraine.
Taliban closes 2 election panels
ISLAMABAD — The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan’s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday.
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Taliban-run government, said the Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission were “unnecessary institutes for the current situation in Afghanistan.”
The Associated Press
