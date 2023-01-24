ANDERSON — With the National Weather Service predicting up to 9 inches of snow in the area Wednesday, crews are preparing for the storm.
Snow is expected to start sometime after midnight Tuesday and reach its peak during the morning rush hour.
Tom Ecker, Madison County administrator, said Tuesday that Madison County Highway Department workers have started working 12-hour shifts.
“The Highway Department is putting brine down on the main thoroughfares, intersections, bridges and overpasses,” he said. “The storm is expected to start as rain, change to a wintry mix and then snow.
“We’re hoping it doesn’t rain too much and wash off the brine.”
Ecker said the peak is expected at the rush hour with heavier snowfall during the day.
Ecker said the peak snowfall could approach 10 to 12 inches before Thursday morning.
“Right now, the roads are holding heat,” he said. “The heavier snow amounts should be on the grassy areas.”
Ecker said each township will have at least one tri-axle dump truck from the Highway Department assigned to it, plus pickup trucks equipped with plows where needed.
“The good thing right now is that the prediction is not calling for high winds. That will keep the drifting on the roads down.”
Ecker said the road crews will be pushing the snow out of intersections in the county for school buses by Thursday morning.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the city started preparing for the winter storm Monday.
He said the Anderson Street Department is applying brine to city streets to prevent them from icing over.
“We will be activating the storm team and moving to 12-hour shifts for the Street Department” as needed, he said.
The snow team includes all city departments to assist with plowing streets during a storm.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said all his city’s vehicles have been equipped with plows.
“Every department is ready to go,” he said. “Right now, we’re working regular shifts depending on how much snow we get.”
Jones said the city has a plow truck that will accompany a new four-wheel drive ambulance on any emergency runs in Pipe Creek and Duck Creek townships.