Lotus music festival mostly in-person
BLOOMINGTON — After last year’s virtual festival, the 2021 Lotus World Music and Arts Festival is scheduled to be mainly in-person with one virtual live-stream event.
That’s the opposite of last year’s festival, which had just one live event, limited to 150 people in Switchyard Park. That event was sold out, according to Executive Director Tamara Lowenthal.
“The virtual was very well attended,” she said. “We probably, in four days, had over 18,000 hits.”
But with proper COVID safety protocols in place, this year’s festival staff and volunteers are gearing up for four days of events, Sept. 23-26, at six different venues.
Indiana man wins Paralympic bronze
TERRE HAUTE — Three times is a charm for Terre Haute’s Evan Austin. On Sunday, at his third Paralympics, he earned his first Paralympic medal.
Austin won the bronze medal in the 400 freestyle S7 division early Sunday morning. Austin turned in a time of 4 minutes, 38.95 seconds. He edged Argentina’s Inaki Basiloff by .04 seconds to clinch the bronze.
The gold was won by Israel’s Mark Malyar, the same swimmer who won gold in Austin’s previous Paralympic event in Tokyo, the 200 individual medley.
It is the first medal Austin has earned at the Paralympics.
Suffragist statue now is up in Peru
PERU — A statue of a top Indiana suffragist has been erected outside the library where she trained and organized other activists for women’s right to vote.
The bronze likeness of Marie Stuart Edwards was unveiled last week at the Peru Public Library. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Edwards’ two grandsons spoke about her dedication to the cause.
The statue depicts a young Edwards standing by her bicycle and wearing a wide-brimmed hat, gazing into the distance with a look of determination.
In February 1920, Edwards helped found the nationwide League of Women Voters. Within a year, around 2 million women had joined the nonpartisan organization that pushed to educate women about their new rights as voters.
Indy police look into
body found at park
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man found in a ditch at Eagle Creek Park on Sunday afternoon.
The body was discovered by a park user about 3:45 p.m. just off 56th Street on the west side of Eagle Creek Reservoir, across the water from the beach, police said.
The ditch is next to the 4-mile long Eagle’s Crest hiking trail and a small parking lot with the Galyan’s Bear sculpture.
Cosmetics convention
coming to Indiana
HOBART — A cosmetics conference with pop-up shops and photo ops is coming to the Southlake Mall next month.
CosmeCon, a touring cosmetics, skincare and self-care event that makes stops at malls around the country, will bring beauty and wellness experts and pop-up shops to the super-regional mall from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 18. It’s previously visited shopping malls in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Raleigh, North Carolina.
The event will let those attending interact with makeup artists, beauty and self-care experts, see tutorials of various favorite products and services and test samples from top brands, the mall said.
The Associated Press
