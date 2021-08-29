These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5: 18-23-32-36-38
Estimated jackpot: $267,000
Cash4Life: 01-18-28-32-36, Cash Ball: 3
Lotto Plus: 03-18-20-21-33-45
Quick Draw Midday: 01-05-06-07-10-17-21-24-30-32-35-37-38-40-42-48-53-55-63-64, BE: 5
Daily Three-Midday: 7-7-8, SB: 6
Daily Three-Evening: 2-2-4, SB: 3
Daily Four-Midday: 1-9-1-5, SB: 6
Daily Four-Evening: 2-1-3-4, SB: 3
Quick Draw Evening: 02-03-05-08-10-14-21-24-34-40-43-49-51-55-57-65-70-71-72-75, BE: 75
Hoosier Lotto: 09-12-20-35-39-45 Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $306 million
Powerball: 06-13-41-47-48, Powerball: 10 Estimated jackpot: $322 million
