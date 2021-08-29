These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5: 18-23-32-36-38

Estimated jackpot: $267,000

Cash4Life: 01-18-28-32-36, Cash Ball: 3

Lotto Plus: 03-18-20-21-33-45

Quick Draw Midday: 01-05-06-07-10-17-21-24-30-32-35-37-38-40-42-48-53-55-63-64, BE: 5

Daily Three-Midday: 7-7-8, SB: 6

Daily Three-Evening: 2-2-4, SB: 3

Daily Four-Midday: 1-9-1-5, SB: 6

Daily Four-Evening: 2-1-3-4, SB: 3

Quick Draw Evening: 02-03-05-08-10-14-21-24-34-40-43-49-51-55-57-65-70-71-72-75, BE: 75

Hoosier Lotto: 09-12-20-35-39-45 Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $306 million

Powerball: 06-13-41-47-48, Powerball: 10 Estimated jackpot: $322 million

