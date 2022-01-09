These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
06-12-20-24-44
Estimated jackpot: $658,500
Cash4Life
20-33-34-40-59, Cash Ball: 3
Lotto Plus
12-13-15-24-32-45
Quick Draw Midday
01-02-10-11-14-24-28-33-34-36-39-43-45-46-47-55-64-67-75-79, BE: 47
Daily Three-Midday
4-0-3, SB: 1
Daily Three-Evening
8-0-6, SB: 6
Daily Four-Midday
6-1-6-2, SB: 1
Daily Four-Evening
4-8-3-5, SB: 6
Quick Draw Evening
10-12-14-15-23-25-27-38-39-44-45-49-52-53-59-62-70-73-78-79, BE: 27
Hoosier Lotto
13-15-18-26-28-32
Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $300 million
Powerball
20-21-36-60-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 10
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
