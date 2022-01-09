These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

06-12-20-24-44

Estimated jackpot: $658,500

Cash4Life

20-33-34-40-59, Cash Ball: 3

Lotto Plus

12-13-15-24-32-45

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-10-11-14-24-28-33-34-36-39-43-45-46-47-55-64-67-75-79, BE: 47

Daily Three-Midday

4-0-3, SB: 1

Daily Three-Evening

8-0-6, SB: 6

Daily Four-Midday

6-1-6-2, SB: 1

Daily Four-Evening

4-8-3-5, SB: 6

Quick Draw Evening

10-12-14-15-23-25-27-38-39-44-45-49-52-53-59-62-70-73-78-79, BE: 27

Hoosier Lotto

13-15-18-26-28-32

Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $300 million

Powerball

20-21-36-60-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 10

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

