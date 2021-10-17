Some cities’ police refusing vaccines
Police departments around the U.S. that are requiring officers to get COVID-19 vaccines are finding pockets of resistance that some fear could leave law enforcement shorthanded and undermine public safety.
Police unions and officers are filing lawsuits to block the mandates. In Chicago, the police union head called on members to defy the city’s Friday deadline to report their vaccination status. On Thursday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said such officers would go on unpaid leave after the weekend, until complieance is confirmed.
Seattle’s police department sent detectives and non-patrol officers to emergency calls last week because of a shortage of patrol officers that union leaders fear will become worse because of vaccine mandates.
Hollywood strike called off with deal
LOS ANGELES — An 11th-hour agreement will avert a strike of film and TV crews that would have seen about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S.
After days of marathon negotiations, representatives of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the studios and entertainment companies that employ them reached a three-year contract deal before a Monday strike deadline, avoiding a serious setback for the industry. Workers must vote to approve the pact reached Saturday, but the strike was called off with the tentative deal.
Clinton discharged, back home in NY
Bill Clinton arrived Sunday at his New York home to continue recovering from an infection that left him in treatment for six days at a Southern California hospital, officials said.
The former president left the University of California Irvine Medical Center around 8 a.m. with former first lady Hillary Clinton on his arm. He made his way out of the hospital slowly and stopped to shake hands with doctors and nurses lined up on the sidewalk.
Clinton, 75, was admitted Tuesday. An aide said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.
