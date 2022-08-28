Registration is now open for the White River Alliance’s fifth annual Indiana Water Summit, an annual forum to chart the state’s water future.
The summit will be Sept. 7-8 at the Athenaeum in downtown Indianapolis and will be available online.
The first day of the summit will focus on state and regional planning topics, including funding state water and wastewater improvements, water availability and organizing regional cooperation and local and state lawmaker perspectives.
The second day will focus on integrated water topics, including a water task force roundtable.
“Water knows no political boundaries and serves no one use or need above another; rather, it simply flows across a shared landscape and through systems of users that rarely communicate or coordinate its use and quality,” said Jill Hoffmann, executive director of the White River Alliance.
“This must change if we are to ensure a safe, equitable and prosperous future.”
For more information about the summit, check out the event’s website at indianawatersummit.org. Registration will be open until Sept. 2.