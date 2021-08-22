Ex-star Buckner to lead IU trustteers
BLOOMINGTON — Former Indiana University basketball star Quinn Buckner is now leading the board that oversees the university system.
IU’s trustees elected Buckner to a two-year term as its chairman this month, making him the first Black person to hold that position in the school’s 201-year history, according to the university.
Buckner was captain of IU’s undefeated 1976 NCAA men’s basketball championship team and later played 10 seasons in the NBA. He is now a television analyst for the Indiana Pacers and vice president of communications for Pacers Sports and Entertainment.
He was appointed to the board in 2016 by then-Gov. Mike Pence. Buckner distanced himself from IU for several years after longtime basketball coach Bob Knight’s firing in 2000 but was involved with many university activities before joining the board.
Wright home sells for over $1 million
OGDEN DUNES — A home designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright that’s one of only two surviving Wright-designed residences in northwest Indiana has sold for more than $1 million.
Oak Park, Illinois, resident Brian Bobek bought the Armstrong House for $1.02 million in April, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported, citing Porter County property records.
The dramatic, light-filled home was built in 1939 in Ogden Dunes, a Lake Michigan lakefront town about 40 miles east of Chicago. It’s sometimes also called the Armstrong Dune House because of its location on a sloping sand dune.
The two-story, 3,696-square-foot brick home overlooks landscaped, wooded lots. It boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a retro carport, two fireplaces, a sauna and many other features, including a screened-in porch that showcases the surrounding woods.
The house was built for the family of Andrew Armstrong, an advertising director in Chicago, and was the first home Wright designed in the Chicago metro area since the 1920s, according to the Ogden Dunes Historical Society.
“This special home has been carefully maintained,” the Chicago-based Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy said. “Original Wright features include classics like board and batten woodwork, built-in bookshelves and clerestory windows.”
The other Wright home still left standing in northwest Indiana is the Ingwald Moe House, a Gary home Wright designed in 1909 for a successful contractor.
Indy officer hurt checking on person
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer was injured and briefly hospitalized after a well-being check early Sunday, authorities said.
The officer was hurt around 2 a.m. during a welfare check on an “individual experiencing mental/emotional crisis as well as suicidal thoughts,” according to Indianapolis police.
Authorities say the person lunged at the officer unprovoked, grabbed the officer’s gun, and it discharged during a struggle, hitting the officer’s leg and the person’s finger. The round did not penetrate the officer’s skin.
Both were hospitalized. The officer’s been released and is home with his family, a police statement said.
The person faced preliminary charges of battery on a police officer, criminal recklessness, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement, according to authorities.
