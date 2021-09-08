Funeral for Sanchez will be Sept. 14
LOGANSPORT — A public funeral will be Sept. 14 for the 22-year-old Marine from Logansport who was killed in Afghanistan.
U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was one of 13 military service members killed inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, by a suicide bomber Aug. 26. At least 170 Afghans also were killed.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Ave. Burial with full military graveside rites will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Public visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Gundrum Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sanchez is scheduled to arrive at Grissom Air Reserve Base on Sunday morning. There will be no ceremony upon his arrival in Logansport.
$19M OKd in school safety grants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $19 million in state grants, marking a third consecutive year the General Assembly has allocated funds for school safety investments.
The awards will fund projects proposed by 392 schools in their applications to the board’s program. It issues matching grants for resource and law enforcement officers in schools, active event warning systems, firearms training for teachers and staff, threat assessments and other safety technology and support services. Schools then match those funds at a certain level, based on some factors.
Schools were required to have a completed threat assessment and an active memorandum of understanding with a community mental health center to be eligible for funding.
Record years seen for state’s RV firms
ELKHART — Industry leaders believe growth in recreational vehicle production won’t ease up in northern Indiana in 2022.
A forecast released by the RV Industry Association projects a record shipment of about 580,000 vehicles this year, an increase of 34% from 2020 and 14% more than the previous highest mark in 2017.
The forecast anticipates 4% growth next year to about 600,000 units.
Production figures show how more people have turned to outdoor activities since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, said RV Industry Association President Craig Kirby.
Fed inmate killed hours after arrival
WASHINGTON — An inmate transferred to one of the most secure federal prison facilities in the U.S. was stabbed to death within hours of arriving, raising fresh questions about the government’s ability to keep prisoners safe amid severe understaffing and myriad crises plaguing the federal prison system.
Stephen Dwayne Cannada died Friday after an altercation with another inmate the day he arrived at the high-security USP Terre Haute, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The 47-year-old was stabbed repeatedly, according to the people, who could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.
It is the latest serious security issue for the federal Bureau of Prisons, which has also long been plagued by violence and misconduct. His death comes little more than a week after another inmate, Michael Rudkin, was beaten to death in an altercation with a prisoner.
Associated Press
