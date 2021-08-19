KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban violently dispersed scattered protests for a second day Thursday amid warnings that Afghanistan's already weakened economy could crumble further without the massive international aid that sustained the toppled Western-backed government.
The Taliban have sought to project moderation and say they want good relations with the international community, but they will face a difficult balancing act in making concessions to the West, satisfying their own hard-line followers and suppressing dissent.
A U.N. official warned of dire food shortages, and experts said the country was severely in need of cash, while noting that the Taliban are unlikely to enjoy the generous international aid that made up most of the ousted government's budget.
In the U.S., a new poll shows about two-thirds of Americans say they don't think America’s longest war was worth fighting. In The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, 47% approve of President Biden’s management of international affairs, while 52% approve of him on national security.
The Aug. 12-16 poll came as the two-decade Afghan war ended with the Taliban returning to power and capturing the capital of Kabul. The president has stood by his decision to exit the country, insisting he will not let the war continue indefinitely and betting that Americans agree with him.
The Taliban have pledged to forgive those who fought them and to restore security and normal life to the country after decades of war. But many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban's harsh rule in the late 1990s, when the group largely confined women to their homes, banned television and music, chopped off the hands of suspected thieves and held public executions.
On Thursday, a procession of cars and people near Kabul's airport carried long black, red and green banners in honor of the Afghan flag — a banner that is becoming a symbol of defiance. Video from another protest in Nangarhar province showed a bleeding demonstrator with a gunshot wound. Onlookers tried to carry him away.
In Khost province, Taliban authorities instituted a 24-hour curfew after violently breaking up another protest, according to information obtained by journalists monitoring from abroad. The authorities did not immediately acknowledge the demonstration or the curfew.
Protesters also took to the streets in Kunar province, according to witnesses and social media videos that lined up with reporting by The Associated Press.
The demonstrations — which came as people celebrated Afghan Independence Day and some commemorated the Shiite Ashoura festival — were a remarkable show of defiance after Taliban fighters violently dispersed a protest Wednesday. At least one person was killed at that rally, in the eastern city of Jalalabad, after demonstrators lowered the Taliban’s flag and replaced it with the tricolor.
Meanwhile, opposition figures gathering in the last area of the country not under Taliban rule talked of launching an armed resistance under the banner of the Northern Alliance, which joined with the U.S. during the 2001 invasion.
It was unclear how serious a threat they posed given that Taliban fighters overran nearly the entire country in a matter of days with little resistance from Afghan forces.
The Taliban have offered no specifics on how they will lead, other than to say they will be guided by Shariah, or Islamic, law. They are talking with senior officials of previous Afghan governments but face an increasingly precarious situation.
“A humanitarian crisis of incredible proportions is unfolding before our eyes,” warned Mary Ellen McGroarty, the head of the U.N.'s World Food Program in Afghanistan.
Beyond the difficulties of bringing food into the landlocked nation dependent on imports, she said that over 40% of the country’s crop has been lost to drought. Many who fled the Taliban advance now live in parks and open spaces in Kabul.
“This is really Afghanistan’s hour of greatest need, and we urge the international community to stand by the Afghan people at this time.”
In one piece of heartening news, the U.S. military and allies rescued a high-profile national police officer who was being hunted by the Taliban because of his years working with the American military. He and his family were airlifted to safety in an undisclosed location under U.S. protection, said Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House official under President George W. Bush, who has worked with special forces in Afghanistan.
Mohammad Khalid Wardak escaped Wednesday after four attempts to rescue the family. He, his wife and four children constantly moved to evade capture and were unable to get inside the airport because the Taliban controlled the entrances. He was widely known as police chief in the eastern Helmand Province and had once challenged the Taliban to a fight during a TV appearance, supporters said.
His friends in the U.S. military sought help from members of Congress and the Defense and State departments to rescue Khalid, as they call him, saying he was a brother in arms who helped save countless lives and that he faced certain death if found by the Taliban.
