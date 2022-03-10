TOWN OF PINES — A utility must pay $12 million under a federal consent decree to remove soil tainted by coal ash from around homes in a small northwest Indiana community where the local aquifer is contaminated by the power plant waste.
Northern Indiana Public Service Co. reached an agreement last week with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency detailing how contamination at Portage County’s Town of Pines will be fully cleaned up, The Indianapolis Star reported Thursday.
For many years, NIPSCO dumped coal ash, the byproduct of burning coal to generate electricity, in a landfill atop the town’s aquifer.
Coal ash’s heavy metals, in high levels, can damage the nervous system and create a higher risk for some cancers.
Sampling by state officials shows heavy metals from coal ash have leached into the town’s water supply.
“Why is NIPSCO still cleaning up the toxic mess after 20 years?” asked Lisa Evans, a senior attorney for the environmental group Earthjustice who specializes in coal ash. “It is important to realize that this site is not an isolated waste dump. This Superfund site is a town where people live.”
A judge must approve the federal decree.
