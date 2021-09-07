FILE - In this Saturday, July 30, 2016, file photo, Michael Kenneth Williams, a cast member in the HBO series "The Night Of," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williams, who played the beloved character Omar Little on “The Wire,” has died. New York City police say Williams was found dead Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his apartment in Brooklyn. He was 54. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)