NEW YORK — Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on “The Wire” created one of the most beloved and enduring characters in a prime TV era, was found dead Monday afternoon by family in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54.
His death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said.
Little, a “stick-up boy” based on real figures from Baltimore, was probably the most popular character among the devoted fans of “The Wire,” the HBO show that ran from 2002-2008 and is streamed constantly.
Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for more than two decades, creating another classic character as Chalky White in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” from 2010-2014, and appearing in the films “12 Years a Slave” and “Assassin’s Creed.” He’s up for an Emmy; a win Sept. 19 would be his first in four nominations.
As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known for taking advantage of a reputation for brutality that wasn’t always real.
Williams, who had worked in tiny TV roles and as a backup dancer for hip-hop acts before landing the role, had said that reputation started to stick to him in real life.
He spoke many of the show’s most memorable lines, including, “a man gotta have a code” and “all in the game yo, all in the game.”
The character also broke TV ground as an openly gay man whose sexuality wasn’t central to his role.
While people on the street called him “Omar,” he said he never resembled the character. “I could never be Omar,” he told Colbert, laughing. “I didn’t have the balls that dude had.”
Many paid him tribute Monday afternoon.
“The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss,” Wendell Pierce, who played Detective William “Bunk” Moreland and had memorable scenes with Williams, said on Twitter. “An immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to ... the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.”
David Simon, who created the show and Williams’ character, said on Twitter: “Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and ... he always deserved the best words. And today those words won’t come.”
