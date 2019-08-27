ANDERSON – Three new members of the Anderson Police Department were sworn in Monday at the Anderson Board of Public Safety meeting.
Jake Brown, Assistant Chief for the Uniform Division, said the three new hires will be attending the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in January.
He said the three new officers will begin their pre-basic training immediately that will include training in departmental procedures and work on the street with a veteran officer.
Brown said once the three complete the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy they will take part in a refresher training course and then be assigned to patrol.
“It’s not uncommon to do the pre-basic training classes before attending the academy,” Brown said. “Traditionally Anderson has done the basic training once an officer has completed the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Brown said the three new hires will bring the department up to 103 officers. The department is budgeted for 110 officers.
He said another new officer will be hired in September and APD is interviewing possible hires from other departments, officers that have already graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
The new hires include:
Christopher Ashby, 32, a resident of Anderson. Ashby has an Associates Degree from Indiana Wesleyan University and had been working for the U.S. Post Office.
Cora Betteridge, 23, lives in Anderson and has an Associates Degree from Ivy Tech. She had been working at the Indiana Correctional Industrial Facility.
Mason Hoke, 23, resides in Alexandria and has a Bachelor Degree from Ball State University. Hoke has been working for R&L Carriers.
