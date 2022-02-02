ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department is investigating two separate incidents involving gunshots on the city’s near west side.
Officers impounded a dark-colored SUV that was found Wednesday morning that is connected to the shootings.
According to a press release, officers were dispatched to Ninth and Locust streets at 2:18 a.m. on a report of gunshots in the area.
Officers searched the area and located shell casings in the roadway and witnesses reported a dark-colored SUV fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed.
A second call received at 4:25 a.m. had officers returning to the Ninth and Locust streets area on the report of gunshots and a dark-colored SUV leaving the area.
A witness told officers a vehicle matching the description of the SUV was parked near Nichol Avenue and Victory Court.
Officers found spent shell casings near the SUV that were similar to those located at the scene of the report of gunshots being fired.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said no injuries or damage was reported.
“Several hours later, people may find damages in the area,” he said.
“We do have an idea of who owns the vehicle, but not releasing that information,” McKnight said. “The vehicle was not reported as stolen.”
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
