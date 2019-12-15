ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department has been provided with the funding to purchase up to 15 additional patrol cars.
The Anderson City Council Thursday approved the transfer of $410,000 within the department’s budget.
The council approved the transfer of $250,000 from unspent salaries in the 2019 budget and $160,000 in the insurance line item to light vehicles.
City Controller Doug Whitham said the $410,000 will be combined with $190,000 in the 2020 budget for the purchase of vehicles for the department.
He said the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has upgraded the fleet of patrol cars by adding 60 new vehicles over the past three years.
“These unused funds will allow us to begin the process to replace vehicles,” Whitham said.
Interim Police Chief Jake Brown said he’s in the process of assessing all the department’s vehicles.
“This will put us in good shape so we don’t have to purchase large numbers of cars in the future,” Brown said.
Whitham said the funds will be used to replace some of the vehicles being used by detectives and to replace six or seven patrol cars.
The city purchased 19 cars in 2017 and 20 patrol vehicles in 2018.
A goal of the Broderick administration has been to develop a plan to replace the patrol cars on a rotating basis to keep the mileage and maintenance costs low.
